As a leading supplier of promotional clothing, IS Enterprises (ISE) provides top-quality apparel and accessories from a variety of different brands – including a range of garments that are ideal for sports and casualwear – to garment decorators and corporate customers.

ISE holds stock so as to support last-minute requirements, and also specialises in bespoke orders. The company is highly experienced in all aspects of design and materials, ensuring that garments meet the customer’s required criteria as well as being easy to customise by embroidery and transfer printing.

This year, the company has welcomed a number of new additions to its collection, including sustainable styles from the new Result Genuine Recycled range.