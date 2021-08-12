The multi-brand distributor and bespoke order specialist welcomes new additions to its collection – from an environmentally-friendly gilet to neon and sparkle caps
As a leading supplier of promotional clothing, IS Enterprises (ISE) provides top-quality apparel and accessories from a variety of different brands – including a range of garments that are ideal for sports and casualwear – to garment decorators and corporate customers.
ISE holds stock so as to support last-minute requirements, and also specialises in bespoke orders. The company is highly experienced in all aspects of design and materials, ensuring that garments meet the customer’s required criteria as well as being easy to customise by embroidery and transfer printing.
This year, the company has welcomed a number of new additions to its collection, including sustainable styles from the new Result Genuine Recycled range.
Colourful and sparkling headwear New to the popular Result Winter Essentials range, the Adult & Junior Pom Pom Beanie (RC028X & RC028J) are heavyweight hats that are knitted double thickness for warmth and feature a deep fold cuff.
These label-free beanies are washable and ready to embroider. Part of Result’s vibrant Colour collection, the beanies are available in flo yellow, black, bottle green, navy, flo orange, purple, royal, grey and red.
The new Result Detroit 1⁄2 Mesh Truckers Cap (RC089X) is a vintage classic brought up to date with new neon colours and fresh styling.
This five-panel cap features a white front panel with colour-contrast mesh and peak, semi-curved fabric recycled PE peak, and tear-away label.
Suitable for embroidery and transfer print, it’s available in red/white, super pink/white, royal/white, navy/white, bottle/white, purple/white and black/white.
Ideal for adding glamour to any situation, the new Result New York Sparkle Cap (RC090X) is part of Result’s bestselling Core value range.
The five panel RC090X has a stiffened front panel, fabric curved recycled PE peak, and ponytail hole. It can be decorated using embroidery and transfer print, and is available in baby pink, black, gold and silver.
Thermoquilt Gilet from Result (R239X) “The R239X is a microtunnel gilet that delivers super-soft, lightweight, breathable and sustainable warmth in any weather,” explains ISE. It has zip pockets, full-front zip with chin guard, and soft-bound elasticised armhole and hem.
It also features a 140gsm Repreve recycled polyester insulative filling, made using environmentally-friendly materials from recycled plastic bottles and post-industrial waste, offering a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.
It comes in royal/navy, navy/navy, navy/lime, black/red, black/orange, black/black and grey/black (XS-3XL).
Executive Cool Mesh Safety Vest (R479X) from Safe-Guard by Result This cool mesh, pocketed, lightweight and breathable safety vest is made from 145gsm, 100% polyester and generous in its size, reports ISE. Tag-free and ready-to-brand, the style features two 50mm sewn-on reflective bands around the body and one band over each shoulder, meeting EN ISO 20471: 2013 Class 2 requirements. Other features include a clear ID pass pocket and a heavy duty zip. It is available in fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow (S-3XL).
The Safe-Guard by Result Core High Viz Vest (R200X) This vest is now available in a new range of colours in addition to its original fluorescent yellow: hi-vis fluorescent orange, which is EN ISO 20471:2013 + A1: 2016 Class 2 certified, and 12 other enhanced visibility colours (R200XEV). Features include 50mm sewn-on reflective body bands and tear-release fastening. “With generous sizing to wear as an over-garment, it features a full shoulder and chest space for a logo,” adds ISE.
The new Core Enhanced Visibility Vest (R200XEV) is available in white, royal, sky, lime, paramedic green, red, pink, raspberry, burgundy, purple, navy and black. The new Core Junior Enhanced Visibility Vest (R200JEV) comes in a choice of royal, sky, lime, red, pink, burgundy and navy.
ISE recommends keeping your eyes peeled for the new Result Genuine Recycled range that launched this year. “This capsule collection of hi-vis, softshell, fleece and headwear is made from recycled materials – reducing landfill and pollution in our oceans,” advises the company. The complete ISE collection is available from stock.