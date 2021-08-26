Mimaki Tx300P-1800MkII The innovative Mimaki Tx300P-1800MkII enables both direct printing onto fabric and dye sublimation printing onto heat transfer paper thanks to its ‘hybrid’ functionality (a combination of an advanced, interchangeable platen and the ability to install two ink sets on the one machine). This makes it ideal for companies looking to deliver a varied range of applications, such as fashion, sportswear, soft signage, décor, furnishings and flags — in fact, it makes it possible to print onto almost any natural or man-made fabric.

“A significant feature of Tx300P MkII is its ability to run two ink sets, which affords unparalleled flexibility for print companies, designers, universities and bureaus to offer a broad range of products, unconstrained by ink type,” Hybrid explains. “Add in the capability to print both direct and via paper transfer, and businesses can really expand their print operation, quite conceivably offering a cushion, textile lightbox and sports jersey in the space of a few hours!”