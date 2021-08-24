Cutting a path to profit with entry-level desktop cutters as well as larger-format models
Since 1961, Graphtec GB has been at the forefront of digital cutting technology in the UK and Ireland. “Throughout this period, the company has supplied a wide range of innovative cutting solutions to manufacturers of customised and personalised sports and leisurewear, fashion accessories and promotional products via a network of strategically located authorised resellers.”
Key products in the range comprise the recently expanded Silhouette family of entry-level desktop cutters and the latest Graphtec CE 7000 series of larger-format cutters. “All of the machines have common as well as individual design and performance characteristics and are available at prices recognised as the most affordable currently available and starting at just £145.”
Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro The latest member of the Silhouette family is the Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro.
This is packed with new performance-enhancing design features, in addition to those already available in the Cameo 4 and Plus 4 machines.
“The Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro has a radically increased 610mm (24”) cutting width that represents a 100% increase over existing Cameo machines and a maximum cutting speed three times faster than the Cameo 3 option,” says Graphtec GB.
“It also has an enhanced cutting force of 5kg that enables the processing of a wider range of media and, in particular, those which are thicker and invariably more difficult to handle and which similarly positioned cutters might find too challenging.”
In addition to the Cameo 4 Pro’s wider cutting carriage, other new machine enhancements include an adjustable clip-on roll feeder and vinyl cross-cutter which give consistently cleaner and optimum cutting accuracy, an upgraded LED backlit multi-functional control panel (replacing the LCD touchscreen found on the Cameo 3), an increased 3mm head clearance, and three new auto-detect blade attachments (including a deep-cut option for the processing of thicker materials).
The Cameo 4 Pro is supplied as standard with Silhouette Studio design and production software, with the option of three additional Silhouette Studio programs (Designer, Designer Plus and Business), together with a free subscription to the Silhouette Design Store, housing a vast selection of downloadable images and special effects.
New CE7000 series of Graphtec cutters ”Replacing the CE6000 series of cutters, the new CE7000 range delivers radically enhanced performance at an unbeatable price point and in a choice of four larger sizes (40cm, 60cm, 130cm and 160cm),” states Graphtec GB.
With a cutting performance that equates to the flagship Graphtec FC8600 series, the CE7000 has a maximum cutting speed of up to 1,000mm/sec and a maximum cutting force of 450g. It also includes the latest Version 8 of Graphtec’s proprietary ARMS (Advanced Registration Mark Sensing) system for optimum media tracking and cutting accuracy.
The CE7000 is supplied as standard with Graphtec’s own-brand design and production software, including Graphtec Pro Studio for Windows and Graphtec Studio for Mac applications. Optional Cutting Master 4 software enables integration with other popular software such as Adobe Illustrator and CorelDraw.