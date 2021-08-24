Since 1961, Graphtec GB has been at the forefront of digital cutting technology in the UK and Ireland. “Throughout this period, the company has supplied a wide range of innovative cutting solutions to manufacturers of customised and personalised sports and leisurewear, fashion accessories and promotional products via a network of strategically located authorised resellers.”

Key products in the range comprise the recently expanded Silhouette family of entry-level desktop cutters and the latest Graphtec CE 7000 series of larger-format cutters. “All of the machines have common as well as individual design and performance characteristics and are available at prices recognised as the most affordable currently available and starting at just £145.”