Versatile piece The polo is also a hit on the practicality front, says Fruit of the Loom.

“It is a versatile piece and works well in any profession and at any promotion or event. Whether in customer service, for the office, at events or when playing golf – the Original Polo is great for every occasion and is incredibly adaptable.”

The brand adds that the polo’s straight fit and elegant collar ensure the wearer always looks well dressed.

“The high-quality, comfortable material and side seams round off the classic, elegant look.”

Depending on the desired style, the new Original Polo looks great either with suit trousers as a casual office outfit, or with jeans, the brand advises. Those looking for a more relaxed look can pair it with a pair of Fruit of the Loom tracksuit bottoms.

“With the huge colour selection of ten classic colours, the individual styling potential for companies is limitless,” Fruit of the Loom continues.

“You can choose from the colours azure blue, black, burgundy, deep navy, heather grey, light graphite, red, royal blue, sky blue and white, depending entirely on your taste and your corporate identity.”

An additional highlight is the tear-away label, which lets companies personalise the polo and shape it to their corporate image.

“Alongside the unbeatable price, the great look and practical details, the Original Polo is also very easy to care for,” states the brand.

It can be machine-washed at 40°C and is suitable for tumble-drying – a handy feature for those with hectic everyday work routines.

“Together, all of these outstanding properties and features make the new Original Polo the best choice out there for 2021,” says Fruit of the Loom.

