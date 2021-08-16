The garment film specialist promises “unrivalled quality allied to greater sustainability”
Dae Ha UK, the UK distributor for global manufacturer Dae Ha, has introduced “a world first in our industry”: it is now using recycled, blended polyesters in the PET liners of its heat transfer vinyl (HTV), which is backed up by certification from Control Union, which focuses on the sustainability of supply chains.
“Family-owned Dae Ha is an ethical business working hard towards greater sustainability by introducing measures where the latest technology allows,” reports Dae Ha UK.
It advises that “currently, HTV from fully sustainable sources, such as bamboo or bio-degradable films, is not possible.
“These films cannot withstand the temperatures required by the hot melt adhesives to ensure the longevity of the transfers demanded by the end customer, as they are not heat stable and therefore destroy the transfer under heat pressing.”
Nevertheless, the Dae Ha family is striving to be the first manufacturer to achieve the first truly sustainable/recyclable HTV, adds Dae Ha UK, and will keep on investing in this area until it succeeds.
“The use of recycled polyesters in all our HTV makes us a proud leader in the manufacturing of heat transfer films, and is the first small step on a journey towards giant leaps.”
Dae Ha also holds ISO 14001:2015, an internationally agreed standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system, plus all of its HTV is produced with either Reach or SGS Test Reports, and the majority is [European safety standard] EN71-3:2019 certified.
Dae Ha has also moved to 100% recyclable or biodegradable packaging, while its Printable and Classic Flex PET Liners can both be recycled as they do not use adhesives during the lamination process.
A colour and pattern explosion Over 50 new colours and patterns have exploded into Dae Ha’s range this year.
The user-friendly PU film, One Flex, is now available in 53 colours, and the 3D Puff PU has increased to 16 colours including five vibrant neons, while Shimmer Flex has been upped to 35 colours, iridescents and patterns.
“New colours for Glitter and Flock are soon to arrive, while DH Sublimation paper is now available in A3 and A4 sizes, prior to the introduction of rolls,” adds Dae Ha UK.
New high-build 45D Plus PU With the popularity of high-build HTV increasing, Dae Ha has introduced 45D Plus PU.
“Based on the hugely popular One Flex HTV, this new 450 micron HTV provides superb design opportunities that will command a higher value, and with 45D Plus being produced from One Flex, it is possible to produce this new HTV in 53 colours, subject to minimum order quantities,” the distributor notes.
Vinyl Letter Remover Exclusive to Dae Ha UK, AlbaChem Vinyl Letter Removing Solvent completely removes vinyl letters and residues from most fabrics.
“Highly effective and fast drying, Vinyl Letter Remover (VLR) saves you time and money by dramatically reducing ‘seconds’,” says Dae Ha UK. “The Yorker spout allows for easy application, minimising waste, and it is the most powerful residue remover on the market.”
VLR removes all Dae Ha HTV, apart from Printable Transparent due to the construction of this film, and is great for removing tagless labels. Approved by global brands, VLR does not contain methylene chloride (dichloromethane) or carcinogens.