“Family-owned Dae Ha is an ethical business working hard towards greater sustainability by introducing measures where the latest technology allows,” reports Dae Ha UK.

It advises that “currently, HTV from fully sustainable sources, such as bamboo or bio-degradable films, is not possible.

“These films cannot withstand the temperatures required by the hot melt adhesives to ensure the longevity of the transfers demanded by the end customer, as they are not heat stable and therefore destroy the transfer under heat pressing.”

Nevertheless, the Dae Ha family is striving to be the first manufacturer to achieve the first truly sustainable/recyclable HTV, adds Dae Ha UK, and will keep on investing in this area until it succeeds.

“The use of recycled polyesters in all our HTV makes us a proud leader in the manufacturing of heat transfer films, and is the first small step on a journey towards giant leaps.”

Dae Ha also holds ISO 14001:2015, an internationally agreed standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system, plus all of its HTV is produced with either Reach or SGS Test Reports, and the majority is [European safety standard] EN71-3:2019 certified.

Dae Ha has also moved to 100% recyclable or biodegradable packaging, while its Printable and Classic Flex PET Liners can both be recycled as they do not use adhesives during the lamination process.