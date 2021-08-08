New performancewear ranges accompany the brand’s relaunch, with a strong focus on sustainability
Building on a strong brand heritage of providing technical clothing solutions for anyone enjoying the outdoors, Craghoppers Expert is back in September 2021 with new performance clothing and accessories for men and women who work in the outdoors.
Conservation partners The Expert range has been developed by drawing upon Craghoppers’ many years of experience working with conservation partners such as English Heritage and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, where their staff have worn products from Craghoppers, often in extreme environments, reports the brand.
“Craghoppers is proud to have been working with English Heritage (EH) for the last two years. Their staff across over 400 EH sites in the UK wear Craghoppers waterproof jackets, softshell and fleece to stay warm, dry and protected from the elements.” The first Craghoppers Expert brand relaunch shoot took place at EH’s Belsay Hall in Northumberland. Known for its beautiful gardens, medieval castle and Grecian Hall, it served as the perfect backdrop for the shoot.
For eight years, Craghoppers has supported the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda and Congo. “Their rangers wear Craghoppers clothing, which is suitable for the challenges of working in the harsh environment of the mountain forests,” the brand explains.
Craghoppers is part of the Ethical Trade Initiative, which ensures the wellbeing of workers in its factories making styles such as the Expert Kiwi Pro Stretch Long Jacket pictured here
Sustainability ”Craghoppers has a strong sustainability ethos, and as well as striving to make the production process as sustainable as possible and reducing its impact on the environment, the brand also prides itself on being a member of the Ethical Trade Initiative (ETI), ensuring the wellbeing of the workers in its factories as well as their communities,” it reports. “Craghoppers won the 2020 Drapers Award for Sustainable Fashion Brand of the Year and the brand continues to push itself to make positive changes every year.”
Craghoppers Expert shares the same ethos, notes the brand, and the new range features clothing made from recycled plastic bottles or other recycled materials. In addition, all waterproof jacket fabrics are Bluesign-approved (ie all components are sustainably produced) and BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) Cotton is used in selected Kiwi trousers.
A comprehensive collection The range comprises 21 clothing styles. Men- and women-specific products include a softshell, a full- and half-zip fleece, a short- and long-sleeved shirt, and three Kiwi trousers. Unisex styles include four jackets – three waterproof styles, which are a thermal, a shell and a 3-in-1 with a softshell inner, plus an insulated jacket – and two vests: one insulated and the other a softshell.
There are also seven accessories – three hats, three rucksacks and a pair of socks – providing a comprehensive range suitable for most types of outdoor work.
Technologies used in the range include anti-insect NosiDefence in the shirts and trousers, which is too tough for insects to bite through; EcoShield, a PFC-free DWR (durable water-repellent) plant-based finish that is found on the waterproofs, softshell, trousers and hats; SolarShield UV sun protection on the trousers and long-sleeved shirts; AquaDry waterproof and breathable technology in the three jacket options; and ThermoPro high-loft synthetic insulation in the insulated jacket and vest.
All styles are very easy to personalise through embroidery, vinyl, screen or transfer, and feature subtle Craghoppers mouflon branding.
“Craghoppers Expert will be supported with a new website, deep stock holding in UK and European distribution centres, a new sales team backed by sister company Regatta Professional, and strong marketing support,” it reports. The brand will continue to be distributed by long-standing partners Ralawise, PenCarrie and Prestige in the UK, as well as distributors located across Europe. To find out more, email [email protected]