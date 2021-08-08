Conservation partners The Expert range has been developed by drawing upon Craghoppers’ many years of experience working with conservation partners such as English Heritage and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, where their staff have worn products from Craghoppers, often in extreme environments, reports the brand.

“Craghoppers is proud to have been working with English Heritage (EH) for the last two years. Their staff across over 400 EH sites in the UK wear Craghoppers waterproof jackets, softshell and fleece to stay warm, dry and protected from the elements.” The first Craghoppers Expert brand relaunch shoot took place at EH’s Belsay Hall in Northumberland. Known for its beautiful gardens, medieval castle and Grecian Hall, it served as the perfect backdrop for the shoot.

For eight years, Craghoppers has supported the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda and Congo. “Their rangers wear Craghoppers clothing, which is suitable for the challenges of working in the harsh environment of the mountain forests,” the brand explains.