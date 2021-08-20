Whether you are an established business or just starting out, Amaya says it has the expertise to help you decide on your next step.

“Amaya has one of the widest ranges of equipment in the industry, which will allow us to offer you the exact match for your business,” says the company, which has showrooms demonstrating its full range of equipment in both Nottinghamshire and Hampshire.

Amaya is a DTG specialist offering a choice of three DTG printer manufacturers: the Polyprint TexJet entry-level printers, Roland DTG for mid-level, and the fully industrial Kornit Digital range.