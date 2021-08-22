The new Tajima TMEZ range of embroidery machines, available from UK distributor AJS, is now complete and available in one, two, four, six, and eight heads.

“The TMEZ gives you features you get in other Tajima embroidery machines and much, much more,” explains AJS. “These features have been developed by Tajima for you, the embroiderer, over its 76-year history.”

From the very first Tajima produced in 1964 (TM-J106), Tajima has been most “recognised, respected and recommended name in the embroidery machine market”, reports the distributor, adding: “Fashioning your future. Tajima always leads, never follows.”