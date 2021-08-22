The complete range of Tajima TMEZ embroidery machines featuring Intelligent Thread Management is now available
The new Tajima TMEZ range of embroidery machines, available from UK distributor AJS, is now complete and available in one, two, four, six, and eight heads.
“The TMEZ gives you features you get in other Tajima embroidery machines and much, much more,” explains AJS. “These features have been developed by Tajima for you, the embroiderer, over its 76-year history.”
From the very first Tajima produced in 1964 (TM-J106), Tajima has been most “recognised, respected and recommended name in the embroidery machine market”, reports the distributor, adding: “Fashioning your future. Tajima always leads, never follows.”
No manual tensions According to AJS, the TMEZ machines are a “world first – the first embroidery machines without manual tensions”.
I-TM is the name given to this technology, which stands for ‘Intelligent Thread Management’. “I-TM cleverly looks at the design and delivers exactly the right amount and length of thread that is needed for that exact stitch. No more manual thread tension adjustment makes it much easier for non-skilled operatives to operate the machines, and gives consistent results and virtually eliminates the age-old problem of pulling on designs.”
As well as I-TM, the features of the TMEZ range of machines include a DCP (digitally controlled presser foot); a large 12.1” full-colour touchscreen operating panel; FS mode (easy to sew difficult, twisted threads); picker-less trimmers; big memory; easy threading heads; two USB and one LAN ports; a laser position marker; ‘super-slim’ cylinder arm; a new type of reinforced cap frame system; thread trappers; a new universal needle plate; and handy head control keys. It’s also barcode-ready for easy networking.
This next-generation of Tajima embroidery machine also features network access, while the reinforced wide cap frame has enhanced the embroidery stability, thereby increasing the rotational speed to 1,000rpm.
What is DCP? DCP is an abbreviation for ‘digitally controlled presser foot’, and allows the embroidery machine to embroider on very thin to thick material – or seamed sections – without fluttering. “DCP keeps embroidery quality high while reducing broken needles, thread breakage, skip stitching, etc,” AJS explains.
Is your shop networked? ”The Tajima TMEZ can easily receive embroidery data by connecting the embroidery software to a network,” explains AJS. “Pulse software simplifies the process of personalisation and allows for the smoothest design data generation and transmission to the machine. Simply open and send or call designs to the machine by scanning a barcode or typing the design name in on the screen.”
Fine Stitch mode Fine Stitch (FS) is a special mode that provides stability and creates a high quality of embroidery by making it easy to sew with hard-to-embroider threads. “FS mode improves the quality of embroidery created with thick thread or soft-twisted thread like metallic and heavier yarns that are difficult to use with the normal machine settings,” AJS states. As a standard part of the TMB machine firmware, FS mode can be turned on with an easy settings change.
Optional extras Options on the Tajima TMEZ range include cap frames, table tops and border frame, Swarovski stone attaching device, air clamps, tubular sock frame, pocket frames and sequins. Also available is the multi-cording device, which allows for six varying types or colour of cords.
“In all, what the TMEZ is giving you as a user is a much simpler and more productive working day,” explains AJS. “With all its technology and features, the TMEZ is a range of machines designed with the operator in mind.”
Scott Mason, sales manager at AJS, adds: “With the TMEZ, anyone can be an embroidery expert.”
AJS will soon be releasing dates of when it’ll be safely doing a tour of the UK and Ireland, where it will bring this technology to small roadshows so visitors can see the Tajima TMEZ for themselves.
To see the Tajima embroidery machines in action or to get more information, email [email protected]