Clothing group Stuncroft, whose brands include corporate wear supplier ClubClass, has appointed Michael Turner as managing director.

He brings over 25 years of manufacturing experience as well as valuable insight into both the bespoke and ready-to-wear garment tailoring sectors.

He has joined Stuncroft from the Scabal Group where he was managing director of Bower Roebuck, supplier of fine worsted fabrics to fabric merchants and tailors across the UK, continental Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Michael has taken over from Iain Kettleband who has stepped down after eight years at the company. Iain is continuing as a lead delivery partner and consultant to Stuncroft for its business supplying custom-designed tailored uniforms under large-scale contracts.

Stuncroft, based in Thorne near Doncaster, supplies made-to-measure clothing to tailors through distributors around the UK and beyond alongside its corporate wear brand ClubClass.

Liz Hopper, CEO of Stuncroft’s owner IRCL (International Riding Company Ltd), said: “We are delighted now to be welcoming Michael Turner as Stuncroft’s next MD. Michael brings energy, charisma and a wealth of valuable and relevant experience that make him an ideal new leader for the business.

“We would also like to place on record our gratitude to Iain Kettleband for his valued contribution during his time at Stuncroft. We are very pleased that Iain will continue to be working with Stuncroft as a lead delivery partner for its contract business.”

Michael, who is due to take over as managing director on 1 May, said: “The business has great people and great potential and I look forward to playing my part in reinforcing and building Stuncroft’s position as the UK’s best-value, highest-quality and most reliable choice for tailored formalwear.”

Iain added: “It was a hard decision to step down after eight years at Stuncroft, particularly with such a great team at the company, with customers that I respect and suppliers that have become friends as well as partners. As such, I am really pleased to be able to continue working with the team in the business areas that I enjoy most.”

stuncroftmtm.co.uk

clubclasscorporatewear.co.uk