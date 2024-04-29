A search for the Uniform Heroes of 2024 is underway, calling for submissions from uniform-wearing public service workers who are proud of their job.

Run by global uniform supplier Mi Hub, it invites all those who wear a uniform for work to enter. Four Uniform Heroes will be selected throughout the year and surprised on the job with a £200 voucher plus more surprise goodies.

The open call for entries is running throughout 2024, closing on 31 December, via uniformweek.com. Anyone who wears a uniform for work is invited to snap a selfie showcasing their uniform and share why they love their uniform and what it means to them.

The campaign is centred around what uniform means to workers, whether it is a sense of belonging and unity, pride in representing an organisation, or something personal to them. The campaign recognises that uniform means something different to everyone and celebrates all unique and personal experiences.

Mi Hub launched the first annual Uniform Hero campaign and International Uniform Week in 2023 in collaboration with its family of brands including Bristol-based Alexandra, Derby-based Dimensions, US-based Affinity, and Yaffy based in Cambuslang, near Glasgow.

Phil Harland, director of client management at Mi Hub, said: “As a business that supplies global uniform solutions, we wanted to give something back to the uniform-wearing community. We are thrilled to be the first and only uniform supplier to celebrate and recognise those who wear a uniform and what it means to them.”

Last year, two Uniform Heroes were crowned and surprised on the job among their colleagues. Royal Mail postman Terence and NHS occupational therapist Emily received goodies including a Love2Shop voucher, a personalised Regatta jacket and a bespoke personalised teddy dressed in their uniform.

Emily said: “Our uniform helps patients know who we are. They can look at us and know that they can believe in us to help. My uniform shows that I am a healthcare professional and I am proud to work for the NHS.”

This year’s Uniform Heroes campaign went live for International Uniform Week from 12 to 18 February and, within the first two months, more than 50 entries were published.

