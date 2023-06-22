Mi Hub has made it into the top 30 in the Top 200 Businesses in Derby and Derbyshire list for the second year running.

Mi Hub ranked 27 in the annual list compiled by researchers from the University of Derby’s Business School

Headquartered in Castle Donington, Derbyshire, Mi Hub is a global supplier of corporate clothing uniform solutions to businesses and individuals alike. It trades through its four brands: Dimensions, Yaffy, Affinity and Alexandra.

Historically, the brand Dimensions has been on the Top 200 list, but last year and this year, Mi Hub as a group has seen its own success and been placed in the top 30.

The Top 200 listing ranks all active, private sector businesses in Derby and Derbyshire by turnover, and the rankings showcase companies that are driving the local economy and it highlights some interesting growth sectors and locations.

Ranking by turnover provides a simple and impactful indicator of business growth and relative positioning. This list also fed into the East Midlands Top 500 companies league table, which is due to be published next month.

www.mi-hub.co.uk