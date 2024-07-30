UK-based workwear supplier Mi Hub is on course to meet global targets set for eliminating the discharge of hazardous chemicals in the manufacture of garments.

It has pledged that, by 2025, 80% of its fabric volume will come from mills participating in wastewater testing in accordance with international Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) guidelines.

Mi Hub is a “signatory friend – vendor” of ZDHC which is a collaboration of brands, retailers and chemical, textile, leather and footwear industry suppliers and associations working together to support the implementation of safer chemical management practices within the textiles, leather and footwear industries.

Mi Hub has already achieved its 2024 target of ensuring that 70% of its fabric volume now comes from mills participating in wastewater testing.

Through the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero programme, participants aim to completely eliminate the discharge of hazardous chemicals into the environment from the textile, leather and footwear industries.

It dates back to 2011 when Greenpeace issued a wake-up call to the fashion industry, its stakeholders and consumers with the launch of its Detox campaign. The campaign drew attention to the impact of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing of clothing and footwear in the countries where most production takes place.

Six brands individually signed public commitments with Greenpeace to commit to zero discharge of hazardous chemicals by 2020. This was the beginning of ZDHC’s Roadmap 2020 Programme.

Since 2020, Mi Hub has collaborated with its fabric mills and encouraged sharing and transparency of their wastewater test reports. In 2021, the company reached its initial target of 20% of its fabric volume coming from mills participating in wastewater testing – overachieving with a score of 36%.

Based in Castle Donington in Leicestershire, Mi Hub supplies uniforms and workwear through brands including Alexandra, Dimensions, Affinity and Yaffy.

mihubglobal.com

roadmaptozero.com

