Screen-print press manufacturer MHM is to launch a new High-Speed Digital machine that “combines the best aspects of screen-printing and digital printing”.

It promises to be “the fastest hybrid technology on the market”, offering “ultra-high” productivity and speeds of up to 1,200 pieces per hour.

To save time, it will run on large quantities of ink and have printheads that can be changed in less than 15 minutes. It will run with Ergosoft 16 RIP software.

MHM talked about the High-Speed Digital printer to visitors to its stand at Fespa Global Print Expo 2022 in Berlin this month alongside showcasing its range of screen-print equipment such as its Synchroprint 5000 carousel.

The High-Speed Digital single-head, currently undergoing beta testing, has a maximum print area of 600mm by 320mm, while the double-head will offer a print area of 600mm by 640mm. Both machines measure 2,500mm by 1,540mm by 1,000mm.

Promoting the upcoming new machines at Fespa Global Print Expo 2022, MHM said they would allow print shops to “reach new dimensions regarding production speed and creativity”.

MHM machines are distributed in the UK by MHM Direct GB.

