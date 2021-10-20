Soaring sales of Brother direct-to-garment (DTG) printers over the past year have earned MHM Direct GB an award for the eighth year in a row.

The Derbyshire-based business achieved record sales of the full range of Brother GT, GTX Pro and Pro Bulk machines, from intro and mid level to high-volume, in the year to April 2021, driven by a boom in online fashion shopping during Covid lockdowns.

It sold “well over” 100 units in the 12 months, equivalent to more than two a week, making it Europe’s top dealer of Brother GTX and GT machines.

It was presented with the Brother Sales Award during Fespa Global Print Expo in Amsterdam last week – the eighth year in a row that it has won a sales award from the Japanese-based company.

John Potter, who founded MHM Direct GB and is now an independent consultant for the print industry, said: “We have been a Brother dealership since 2012 and since then we have developed Brother into the leading DTG supplier in the UK market.

“2021 has been our best year ever. It indicates the drive towards consumers shopping online which has only been accelerated by Covid.

“Our success in the UK is down to having a very good team, including very good technicians who have been trained by Brother in Japan, and the reliability and longevity of the machines.

“We also have very good training facilities and carry out a lot of training at customers’ premises, which ensures that customers get the most from the machines. It is not just about the sale for us but providing high levels of service and support.”

He said that customers also turned to MHM Direct GB because of the experience and expertise of the team who work not just with Brother DTG equipment but also on supplying MHM screen-printing machines.

“We are in the unique position of being the only company in the UK that has a high level of experience in both screen-printing and digital,” he explained. “We have a number of people who have experience in both so they understand the crossover and how they complement each other.”

John now primarily works as a consultant for Brother on research and development. “Because of my relationship with Brother, we are involved in the development of new machines and have access to the very latest software and the very latest products at a very early stage.”

Celebrating its 25th year in business this year, MHM Direct GB is now headed by John’s sons, Jordan Potter and Josh Potter.

www.mhmdirect.co.uk