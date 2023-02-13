“Compared with its larger sibling, this reduces the overall footprint of the press significantly, which is ideal for customers where floorspace is at a premium, enabling them to fit a press with a larger number of colours into a smaller floor space.”

This new space-saving design is proving to be a great solution for smaller shops wishing to print more colours, adds MHM Direct GB.

In addition, the S-Type Xtreme Compact comes with a four-point pre-registration system as standard “for extremely fast set-ups and job changeovers”.

