“The reduced footprint of this new press offers a distinct advantage for individuals seeking to maximise their capabilities, by fitting a larger number of colours into a smaller floor space.”

The S-Type Xtreme Compact comes equipped with a four-point, pre-registration system as standard.

“This system not only ensures efficiency,” adds MHM, “but also offers faster set-ups and job changeovers, catering specifically to the needs of smaller print shops aiming to print a broader spectrum of colours without compromising their limited space.”

www.mhmdirect.co.uk