Officially launched in August, the new DTF Neo direct-to-film (DTF) printer from MHM Direct GB has already been “a huge hit amongst customers within the industry” said the company.

Featuring two, three and four print head configurations for optimised speed and efficiency, it promises an output of up to 40 linear metres per hour on a 60cm width roll.

“Powered by the Epson i3200 print heads, this machine is built for precision and accuracy,” reported MHM. It is paired with MHM’s Epson Gold Certified and Oeko-Tex-approved DTF ink that is available in convenient one-litre bottles.

“You can trust in the reliability and excellence of our product, knowing that it meets the highest industry standards. Not only do we offer Epson optimised ink, but we also offer 60cm x 100m DTF hot peel film and DTF hot melt powder in 1kg bags.”

Readers can contact the company to arrange to see the machine in action at MHM’s showroom.

www.mhmdirect.co.uk