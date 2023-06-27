“One of the key features of these inks is that they’re vegan-friendly and don’t contain any animal-derived ingredients,” says the distributor.

“Another impressive feature is their washfastness — you can expect your prints to withstand the test of time, with vibrant colours that remain intact even after multiple washes!”

In addition, Brother’s Innobella inks are both Oeko-Tex and Gots-approved, as well as CPSIA-compliant.

www.mhmdirect.co.uk