Brother DTG’s Innobella direct-to-garment printing inks are a great choice for decorators looking for high-quality inks that are also environmentally responsible, says MHM
“One of the key features of these inks is that they’re vegan-friendly and don’t contain any animal-derived ingredients,” says the distributor.
“Another impressive feature is their washfastness — you can expect your prints to withstand the test of time, with vibrant colours that remain intact even after multiple washes!”
In addition, Brother’s Innobella inks are both Oeko-Tex and Gots-approved, as well as CPSIA-compliant.
For more print and embroidery consumables from leading suppliers, check out the full showcase here in our June 2023 issue