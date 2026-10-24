Inspiration for Merchu – fittingly, the AI chatbot ChatGPT came up with the name – followed from an AI conference that Jamie Turner of 1ClickPrint had attended. He’d gone along to learn how to automate the marketing for his DTF hardware and transfer supply company. He came away with a mission to help his customers with their image generation.

So, what is Merchu? To summarise, it is a service that allows users to see which topics are trending online at any given moment, then make a T-shirt design that taps into those trends, order the DTF transfers, and create an eBay or Etsy listing for T-shirts printed with the design.

It is much more than that though, as Jamie explains. And he’s clearly tapped into something people want as within minutes of him sending out an email to his customer base announcing its launch, people were already signing up – and they haven’t stopped yet.

Problem solver

As Jamie points out, 1ClickPrint has been in the DTF space for a long time now. “As a service provider, we’re seeing users wanting the same things over and over again,” he says. “Online sellers are struggling to know what to sell, to know what is currently popular, and they’re struggling to create their designs to a professional level because there are no easy to use tools that we can find.

“And they want to create their listings on various marketplaces as professionally and easily as possible, with all the optimisations for search terms, etc – that is difficult. Then lastly, they want to get their DTF designs printed and sent over to them.

“We’ve come in with a solution to all of those steps.”

In fact, Merchu solves all these problems and more – it’s an impressive tool that has been built with the printers who will be using it firmly in mind.