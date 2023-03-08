A new print-on-demand e-commerce platform, Merchr, has been launched by a team including promotional merchandise entrepreneur Martin Varley.

The platform makes it easy for designers, brands and retailers to create and sell custom products including garments and bags without needing to worry about the logistics of production, printing and shipping.

With a 24-hour shipping guarantee, Merchr sources products from suppliers and customises them through direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, embossing and engraving.

The platform enables its customers to set up their own web store, drawing on the option of creating unique garments and other products using an online design tool.

They can pick products from an extensive library that includes hoodies, sweatshirts, polo shirts and T-shirts as well as other products such as pens and water bottles. As orders come in, Merchr looks after printing, packing and delivering direct to the purchaser.

Martin, who has an extensive background in promotional merchandise including the Altitude Group, said: “We believe that Merchr can revolutionise the way people create and sell custom merchandise.

“Merchr’s platform is designed to help designers and suppliers create and sell custom merchandise in a more efficient and eco-friendly way, reducing the need for large-scale production and excess inventory.”

The co-founders also include Nora Yassin who has a background in the fashion industry including The Souvenir Collection, creating products and bespoke ranges for top retailers such as Harrods and The Royal Collection.

She said: “We believe that the future of retail is in personalisation and customisation. We live in a world where consumers want products that are tailored to their individual needs and preferences, and we want to empower individuals and businesses to create unique, high-quality products that reflect their brand and values.

“In the past, the process of creating custom merchandise was difficult, time-consuming, and expensive. Traditional purchasing and retail buying models require large minimum order quantities, and the process of creating, printing and shipping products could take weeks or even months. We want to change that.

“Merchr is a shift from the current wasteful retail structure. The print-on-demand service means that everybody can create their own merchandise, with no risk and a 24-hour shipping guarantee.

“With Merchr, we have created a platform that makes it easy for anyone to create and sell custom products without having to worry about the logistics of production, printing and shipping. Our platform is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive so anyone can design their own products in just a few clicks.

“Our platform is perfect for businesses of all sizes, from small start-ups to large corporations. People with no disposable income can sell their merch with no risk at all, making it accessible and inclusive to people from all walks of life.

“We want to empower individuals and businesses to create unique, high-quality products that reflect the beliefs they are passionate about.”

www.merchr.com