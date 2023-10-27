Merchr has added five new machines as part of a £250,000 investment.

The print-on-demand company has taken delivery of a Graphtec cutting plotter that produces raised printing with a vinyl finish; a Hotronix Dual Air Fusion IQ Heat Press for glitter, neon and textured printing on T-shirts, hats, toiletry bags and other items; a Hotronix 360 IQ Hat Press; a flatbed printer for notebooks; and a 360-degree cylinder printer machine for water bottles and flasks.

Alongside with the installation of the new machinery at its facility in Middleton, Greater Manchester, the company is recruiting for a number of new roles as it continues to expand. These include back-end and front-end web developers, plus ecommerce and marketing staff.

Jack Fox, Merchr’s head of operations, said: “Advancements in technology have opened doors to a new era of sustainable merchandise printing. The ability to print retail-quality items on demand, without having to order in bulk, not only enhances our commitment to sustainability but also empowers our store owners with more choice and customisation options.

“We’re excited to embrace this innovative machinery, as it aligns perfectly with our goal of reducing waste and minimising our environmental footprint while delivering quality products for our users.”

www.merchr.com