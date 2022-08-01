We embroidered a batch of 10 polo shirts for MenTalkHealth’s office staff, explained Mat Savage, managing director of The Logo Emporium.

“MenTalkHealth have been a customer of ours since their inception and always love what we do — part of their order was also 100 T-shirts with a large logo on the front for their Brighton Pride celebrations.”

The Logo Emporium used its Tajima embroidery machines with threads from Madeira UK to embroider Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic T and Pro RTX’s Pro Polo (RX101).

