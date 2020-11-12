Gustav Daiber GmbH has announced that its managing director Rolf Daiber is to retire after 46 years.

From January 2021, Rolf’s nephew Kai Gminder will take over control of the family-run corporate fashion manufacturer.

Rolf took over Gustav Daiber from his father, Walter Daiber, in 1974. As managing director, he has taken the company from a trader of textile accessories towards textile decoration and the establishment of its embroidery department. Today, Gustav Daiber is primarily the manufacturer of its own corporate fashion brand James & Nicholson, as well as the caps and accessories brand Myrtle Beach, both distributed in the UK by Fusible Systems.

Kai has previously worked as a sales manager at Gustav Daiber, and has been supporting Rolf in his role as manager director since 2012. In his new role, Kai intends to continue Gustav Daiber’s work in textile manufacturing and decoration with its partners both in Germany, and in Europe and Asia.

www.fusiblesystems.co.uk