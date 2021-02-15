The release film on the transfers also contains no chromium or formaldehyde, making the transfers suitable for cotton and polyester fabrics, as well as polycotton blends.

“Eco Hot Trans provides a very opaque soft feel with superior stretch,” explained the company. “With a low temperature application and the benefit of a hot peel release, this transfer saves time and labour costs.”

It continues: “No weeding and a hot peel makes this a fast and affordable print solution.”

