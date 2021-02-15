MC Screen & Transfer has announced the launch of Eco Hot Trans, its new screen-printed, water-based heat transfer.
The new Eco Hot Trans transfers are made using eco-friendly water-based inks that are free from PVC and phthalates, which makes them ideal for branding, wash care labels, facemasks, fashion wear and kids clothing.
The release film on the transfers also contains no chromium or formaldehyde, making the transfers suitable for cotton and polyester fabrics, as well as polycotton blends.
“Eco Hot Trans provides a very opaque soft feel with superior stretch,” explained the company. “With a low temperature application and the benefit of a hot peel release, this transfer saves time and labour costs.”
It continues: “No weeding and a hot peel makes this a fast and affordable print solution.”
Contact MC Screen & Transfer directly for a sample pack.