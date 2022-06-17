Glitter always adds a big ‘wow’ factor to any print – and Kieth Stevens, the western regional sales manager of ink manufacturer International Coatings, says the dry glitter technique promises an even bigger wow factor than when using printing glitter ink.

“Most screen printers are familiar with printing glitter ink, so what is the difference between printing glitter ink and this dry glitter application method? The main difference is that applying dry glitter to a clear adhesive ink results in much more ‘shine’ because there is no clear gel covering suspended glitter particles, as would be the case with printing a glitter ink.”

This method lends itself well to larger areas rather than highly detailed designs. “In our example, we printed a simple shirt with a stylised ‘TECH’ for a school show performance’s stage tech team,” says Kieth. Only three screens are needed to achieve this sparkling look.