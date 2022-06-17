Kieth Stevens of International Coatings shares his technique for adding glitter to the print, rather than the ink
Glitter always adds a big ‘wow’ factor to any print – and Kieth Stevens, the western regional sales manager of ink manufacturer International Coatings, says the dry glitter technique promises an even bigger wow factor than when using printing glitter ink.
“Most screen printers are familiar with printing glitter ink, so what is the difference between printing glitter ink and this dry glitter application method? The main difference is that applying dry glitter to a clear adhesive ink results in much more ‘shine’ because there is no clear gel covering suspended glitter particles, as would be the case with printing a glitter ink.”
This method lends itself well to larger areas rather than highly detailed designs. “In our example, we printed a simple shirt with a stylised ‘TECH’ for a school show performance’s stage tech team,” says Kieth. Only three screens are needed to achieve this sparkling look.
STEP-BY-STEP: DRY GLITTER APPLICATION
(5) Next, print the gel that will hold the glitter. We used International Coatings’ FX Gel Gloss Clear 3809, double stroke, using a 110 mesh screen and a 65 durometer squeegee. You can also use International Coatings’ Flock Adhesive 3820 or a gel ink with our 900 catalyst added to promote adhesion when using this technique
(7) For the glitter application, place glitter flakes in a shallow container such as a cardboard or plastic box. Be sure that the box is large enough to fit the printed image. Remove the shirt off the printing platen, being careful not to touch or damage the wet print. Place the print upside down into the box containing the glitter flakes
(11) If it’s necessary to remove residual glitter flakes after curing, use some masking tape and gently roll it over the area containing the excess flakes