ColorGate, a provider of software, services and tools for colour-critical digital printing, has strengthened its sales team with textile specialist Marius Schostok.

He brings many years of practical experience and expertise in digital textile printing, especially in direct-to-garment (DTG) and associated workflow solutions. He has also helped customers to select and integrate components for print solutions.

His career includes positions at digital and screen print specialist Gabler Druck- und Werbetechnikbedarf, print equipment supplier Lockamp Vertriebs and, most recently, Smake IT which provides workflow solutions for DTG and embroidery.

At ColorGate, Marius will focus on Textile Productionserver, which enables high-quality colour and print on nearly all relevant DTG systems, including automatic white underlay for brilliant colours on dark textiles. The technology also provides options for connection to production and e-commerce workflows.

Promising to “think outside the box”, he will also offer a range of flanking workflow and colour measurement technologies as well as consumables, including for printing digital transfers through direct-to-film (DTF).

ColorGate has also appointed Guido Haeussler to the sales team to focus on Packaging Productionserver. He brings over 30 years of industry experience and a technical focus on wide-format printing and packaging printing.

Roger Albert, chief sales officer of ColorGate, said: “It is important to us to be able to talk to our current and future customers at eye level. This includes understanding the challenges our customers face in production. Guido and Marius have extensive knowledge, one in packaging and the other in textile printing, and this knowledge rounds off the profile of our sales team perfectly.”

