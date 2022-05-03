Marathon, a specialist in threads and film for garment decoration, has expanded into offering products for direct-to-film (DTF) printing.

It has launched a new DTF Supplies range featuring high-quality inks, films and powders that are compatible with nearly all DTF printers on the UK market.

It offers films as single-sided and double-sided sheets, both in 100-metre rolls of 60cm or 30cm width and packs of 100 A3 sheets.

The one-litre bottles of water-based Marathon Premium Ink for DTF come in cyan, magenta, yellow, white and black. The adhesive powders come in 1kg bags, white or black.

Launched at Printwear & Promotion Live! 2022, the DTF Supplies will be available in May.

Julian Davies, managing director of Marathon, said: “It was a natural extension of what we were already doing. We are very optimistic about it.

“We started bringing in a limited amount of DTF supplies for our existing customers and it’s gone really well. All our customers have come back to us for repeat business which means we have sourced the right products and the right quality.”

Based in Derbyshire, Marathon started off in 1994 supplying embroidery thread but now also supplies backings and underthreads as well CAD-cut vinyl and printable films including the Flex range of heat transfer vinyl films.

www.marathonthreads.co.uk