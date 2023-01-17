New stylishly co-ordinating additions to both the Babybugz and Mantis ranges open the bidding for 2023 at Mantis World. Matching items have been launched across the age ranges, continuing the message that ‘Everyone’s Organic’.

Baby & Adult Quarter Zip Sweater and Shorts First up are the Baby and Adult Quarter Zip Sweaters (BZ66 & M197). Brilliantly suited for both the ‘mini me’ and business casual markets, the styles feature the brand’s signature 280gsm brushed fleece, using a combination of organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton and recycled polyester.

The coordination theme continues with the Baby and Adult Shorts (BZ65 & M07). “The same brushed fleece fabric guarantees next to skin softness as well as sports-friendly durability,” notes Mantis. “The relaxed unisex fit will appeal to all, with side and back pockets, elasticated waistband and an internal drawcord showing plenty of attention to detail – these shorts are designed for sports and leisure.”