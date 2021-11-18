Prama Bhardwaj, the founder and CEO of garment manufacturer Mantis World, has won an award from Textile Exchange for sustainable textile industry leaders.

She was one of five winners of the inaugural Ryan Young Climate+ Awards which honours people driving progress towards the defining goal of Textile Exchange’s Climate+ Strategy: a 45% greenhouse gas reduction in textile fibre and material production by 2030.

The award was established in memory of the late Ryan Young, Textile Exchange’s chief operating officer from 2017 to 2020 and the driving force behind the organisation’s Climate+ Strategy.

Mantis World, which has been making printable casual apparel for babies, children and adults for over two decades, has been praised for being the first printwear company in Europe to introduce organic cotton to its market.

CEO and founder Prama Bhardwaj was recognised by Textile Exchange as a “Climate Leader” for converting all the brands’ cotton to organic six years ahead of schedule, certified to numerous standards. She is also chair of the Textile Exchange Pan-Africa Sourcing Working Group.

Prama said: “We are honoured and delighted to have been selected as the winners of the Ryan Young Climate+ award. At Mantis World, we place fair and responsible practice at the very heart of our business and are forever striving to do better.

“We are grateful to Textile Exchange for recognising our work in making transparency and impact savings accessible to all our stakeholders.

“Our own climate strategy was shaped by Ryan’s inspiring words back in 2019, and so to receive the inaugural award in his name is very humbling.

“We may be a small business, but we are demonstrating every day that nobody is too small to make a difference.”

Mantis World’s initiatives have included its Impact Calculator, which allows the wearer to scan a QR code on the care label and follow every step of the garment’s supply chain and see the impact savings of choosing organic.

It was developed in cooperation with sustainability platform Green Story which enables brands to accurately measure and communicate the positive impact of their products.

Representing leading brands, retailers, and suppliers, Textile Exchange is a global non-profit organisation committed to positively impacting the climate through accelerating the use of preferred fibres across the global textile industry.

The winners of the Ryan Young Climate+ Award were announced at the 2021 Textile Sustainability Conference in Dublin on 16 November. Prama received her award from Textile Exchange’s Climate+ Strategy director Beth Jensen and Ryan Young’s wife, Helena Young, a science educator and climate change activist.

The other winners were Rebecca Burgess of Fibershed, Helene Smits of Recover, Margot Lyons of Coyuchi and “Rising Stars” Annabelle Hutter of Säntis Textiles and Landon Nash of Tact & Stone.

