Garment manufacturer Mantis World was certified as a B Corporation at the end of November. The accreditation is awarded to companies that meet “high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials”.

“It’s a huge team achievement that solidifies everything we’ve been working on for over 20 years and lays the foundations for the continuation of that journey,” said Prama Bhardwaj, CEO and founder of Mantis World, which first introduced organic cotton to its ranges in 2005.

“Joining the B Corp community of likeminded companies, brings exciting opportunities for sharing experience, knowledge and adding our voice to the drive to reinvent business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.’”

High score

Melanie Metz, Mantis World’s sustainability executive, explained: “The process was long, complicated, and thorough, requiring time and diligence, with all answers needing substantiation, whether through formal documentation or written statements. It was all-encompassing. Evidence was provided of socially and environmentally responsible practices across all areas of the business from energy supplies, waste and water use, to worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency.”

To become certified applicants are required to reach a benchmark score of over 80; Mantis World achieved a score of 87.3.

Force for good

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, the non-profit which carries out the B Corp certifications, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mantis World to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Mantis World are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

Prama added: “More than anything, B Corp certification is hopeful. At a time when there are so many challenges facing the planet, it shows that there is a future for business that can be more considerate, more collaborative, more transparent and the successes can be more equitable. We really hope to encourage others to join us in this journey.”

www.mantisworld.com

www.bcorporation.uk