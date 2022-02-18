Mantis World has launched its new styles for 2022, including garments manufactured with “in conversion” cotton because of a shortage of certified organic cotton.

Its Essentials collection was created to provide customers with a “one-stop shop” for responsibly made and perfectly matched organic apparel, meeting increased demand for matching styles across all ages.

Because of a shortage of organic cotton and increasing prices, the new collection reflects Mantis World’s move to introduce in-conversion cotton to its range.

This is cotton that has been grown without any artificial fertilisers or harmful chemicals, by farmers who are fully honouring organic practices, but still within the three-year period for gaining full organic certification.

By paying farmers fairly for the cotton they grow while transitioning to organic certification, suppliers believe there is a greater incentive for them to start the journey to organic.

All of the new styles feature Mantis World’s Impact Calculator QR codes on their care labels, introduced in 2020, which allow the wearer to measure the impact of choosing an organic or in-conversion garment over conventional, and find out about the supply chain from field to warehouse.

New hoodies for 2022 include the unisex M04 Essential Hoodie from Mantis. This 280gsm brushed fleece hoodie is made from organic or in-conversion cotton, blended with recycled polyester, and features retail-ready finishes including metal tipping on the drawcords and a deep kangaroo pocket. It is available from sizes XS to 3XL in a range of classic and fashion colours.

The MK04 Kids Essential Hoodie from Mantis Kids was made to match, with the same composition of materials, and is available for children aged between two and 12+. Babybugz has launched the BZ63 Baby Essential Hoodie.

Also new are matching brushed fleece Essential Sweatshirts (M05, MK05 and BZ64), each made with the same blend of organic or in-conversion cotton and recycled polyester, at 280gsm.

Mantis Kids has a new Essential T for children (MK01), made to match with the M01 and M02 Essential Organic Ts for adults, which were launched in 2020.

The new Heavyweight T for adults (M03) from Mantis is available in five colours and seven sizes. Made from 100% organic or in-conversion cotton, this unisex style comes in at a heavier 220gsm and has a modern, oversized fit with longer sleeves than styles already in the range. The heavier fabric is suitable for carrying all types of decoration, especially embroidery.

After increased interest over the past two years in Mantis World’s Made in Africa collection, Babybugz has launched new styles that have been made in its Tanzanian factory.

The BZ60 Long Sleeve Kimono Bodysuit is based off the best-selling BZ05-TLC, refreshed for 2022 with long sleeves and made from 100% organic African cotton.

There is also the new Made in Africa Baby T (BZ61), joining the family of Made in Africa Ts for adults (M104-TLC) and kids (MK15).

New accessories in the Babybugz range include the BZ62 Baby Hat, made from 100% organic or in-conversion cotton. It complements other styles across the collection with a range of matching colours to pair up with T-shirts, bodysuits and rompasuits.

After gaining recognition for its commitment to cutting its carbon emissions and creating scalable solutions in the fight against climate change, Mantis World reiterated its pledge to continue measuring its impact and creating “meaningful change” in the textile industry and beyond.

