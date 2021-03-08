Mantis World has partnered with Clothes 2 Order to celebrate International Women’s Day this year, donating donating 200 M02 Women’s Essential Organic T -Shirts to Smart Works – a charity dedicated to helping women build their confidence and get back into the workforce.

The brand noted that the pandemic has been particularly hard for women, with figures from the ONS suggesting that working mothers in England have been 47% more likely to lose their jobs due in comparison to working fathers. Smart Works provides women with interview training, as well as with the right wardrobe to look the part.

Clothes 2 Order commented: “We are proud to be working in collaboration with Mantis World to provide the Smart Works charity a donation of 200 organic cotton T-shirts, in a range of colours and sizes. The T-shirts will be used as a base layer for under suit jackets when women attend interviews. Our decision of reaching out to Mantis World for this collaboration couldn’t have been a more perfect fit.”

Mantis World hopes that by providing these base layers, they can in some small way help empower women to achieve their professional goals.

Find out more about Mantis’s collaboration with Clothes 2 Order on the C2O website.

www.clothes2order.com

www.mantisworld.com