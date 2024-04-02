The date of The BIG Promotional Trade Show and The BIG Wearables Trade Show in Manchester has been changed to make way for a rescheduled Premier League game.

The co-located events, which present printwear and promotional merchandise from leading UK companies, were scheduled to take place in The Manchester Suite at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on Wednesday 24 April. They will now take place on Thursday 25 April.

The change of date follows the rescheduling of the postponed Manchester United versus Sheffield United Premier League match on 24 April.

Part of a roadshow around the UK and Ireland, The BIG events will feature 80 exhibitors and will run from 10am to 4pm. Refreshments are available throughout the day.

The next date for the roadshow is Thursday 18 April at The Lindbergh Suite at Marriott London Heathrow.

For more details and to register for The BIG trade shows, visit www.thebpts.co.uk.

