I think it might be a good idea. My content is mainly aimed at documenting our printing and behind the scenes work and is supposed to appeal to other screen printers.

However, this means there is little room for posts that advertise directly things like our printing prices or the cost of a screen. Instead, we are promoting the value of our services and products without needing to state prices.

As a consequence of creating relatable content, we get a lot of enquiries and customers seeking us out to do their work. Even if a larger studio could do it cheaper and quicker, our customers are happy to wait because they feel like we are more personable and relatable.

We keep our videos exciting and if you see our TikTok we can be a bit more humorous. So, I think there is something valuable in posting about your process instead of the final product offering because, if we are being honest, a lot of what we produce is really similar.

There is a caveat to this advice though: I have a call to action layered into all my content. This is in the description, a crucial area that is overlooked by those posting on Instagram. There will always be a link to my website or a plug for a service in the description. This is the place where we convert followers to customers by leading them to our website to make the sale.

If you do one thing for your social media this month, add a call to action to your post descriptions. I don’t mean ‘click here’ or ‘follow this link’, either. I mean ‘discover our range of workwear’, or ‘ask for a mock up for your brand’.