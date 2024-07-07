Nothing brings sports clubs and teams together like a quality coordinated kit. Our selection of sporty styles from match-fit brands are guaranteed to score maximum points with your customers
The Men’s/Women’s High Neck Slash Armhole Vest from SF Clothing is available in black, white and heather grey. The polycotton vest features an on-trend raw edge cut around its slash armholes and hem, and is finished with a stretchy rib around the crew neck
Kustom Kit’s Cooltex Plain Shorts are made from a lightweight, microtouch polyester fabric with a moisture-wicking Cooltex finish. Available in black and navy, the mesh-lined shorts come with a drawcord waist and side pockets, and are suitable for decoration with embroidery, as well as heat transfer and screen print
New from TriDri, the Men’s Textured Recycled Polo comes with moisture-wicking technology. Ideal for print, the modern polo shirt is dyed using cationic dyes in a method designed to enhance the fabric’s durability against fading, bleeding and staining
The E Volve Knit Effect Stretch Midlayer from Regatta Professional is made from a recycled polyester, Extol stretch fleece fabric with a marl knit-effect. Ready for decoration, it comes in a tailored fit with multiple pockets and reflective print detailing, as well as stretch binding on the collar, cuffs and hem