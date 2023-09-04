Direct Corporate Clothing (DCC) has won a major contact to supply protective clothing and footwear to Network Rail after an extensive tender process.

Under the multi-million-pound contract, DCC is to supply flame-retardant and arc-protection clothing, waterproof foul-weather garments, high-viz polycotton T-shirts, trousers, vests and footwear, for Network Rail staff.

“This is an important and significant contract win, highlighting our position as a leading supplier and top-to-toe solutions provider in the market,” said DCC managing director Rebecca Jones.

“It was an in-depth tender process with extensive wearer trials and to secure this contract is a fantastic achievement. Throughout the onboarding process we have developed an excellent partnership with Network Rail and look forward to working closely with them to develop and deliver key innovations around inclusivity and sustainability.”

An online ordering portal has been set up by DCC and Network Rail so staff can easily order products. In addition, DCC is developing a range of inclusive PPE items, including maternity wear, for rail employees.

Network Rail owns and manages most of the rail network in England, Scotland and Wales, including 20,000 miles of track, 30,000 bridges, tunnels and viaducts and the thousands of signals, level crossings and stations.

Direct Corporate Clothing is part of the Workwear Uniform Group Ltd (WWUGL), which offers a one-stop solution to customers for the sourcing, design, manufacture and distribution of technical workwear, PPE and bespoke corporate uniforms.

