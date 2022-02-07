MagnaColours has added two new products to its special effects range of water-based screen-printing inks.

They are a water-based foil binder, MagnaPrint Foil Adhesive, and a new glitter binder, MagnaPrint Ultra Clear Glitter Base.

A key element of the new MagnaPrint Foil Adhesive is its smaller, more refined particle size. This allows for stronger definition, crisper edges and finer details to be achieved in the foil areas of prints.

The new foil binder promises “a super-soft print handle” when applying a variety of different foils to garments and fabrics. Along with these features, Magna added that its water-based inks offered “excellent screen runnability and open time to support printers during production”.

MagnaPrint Foil Adhesive is approved by GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) and certified to Oeko-Tex Eco Passport and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) level 3.

The new MagnaPrint Ultra Clear Glitter Base allows printers to load up to 20% glitter particles into the base ink, delivering improved clarity and shine over previous versions.

The MagnaLab has also refined the product to ensure superior stretch and elasticity as well as excellent wash fastness performance to meet the requirements of major brands.

Helen Parry, managing director at MagnaColours, said: “The screen-printing industry is always demanding new and improved printing inks and we’re proud that the MagnaLab continues to deliver cutting-edge water-based technology to printers worldwide.

“With the launch of Foil Adhesive and Ultra Clear Glitter Base, Magna’s portfolio of special effects solutions is continuing to grow, and we’re excited to see how printers use both inks in action.”

To celebrate the launch of these products, Magna has created a special space-themed print design and accompanying video to show off the effects and provide printers with inspiration for the products’ possible end uses.

Based in Barnsley in South Yorkshire, MagnaColours joined forces with Avient Corporation in July last year and continues to develop sustainable inks for the screen-printing industry.

www.magnacolours.com