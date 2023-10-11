This range of base inks, pigments, additives and adhesives is designed as a two-pack system, allowing printers to produce single and multi-coloured transfers on release-coated film. Core bases include MagnaTrans White, Neutral and Black inks, which are designed to offer excellent elasticity, opacity and coverage.

An accompanying migration blocker ink eliminates polyester fabric dyes bleeding into transfer print designs, whilst preserving the strength and boldness of colours.

Special effects inks are also available, including two-tone colour shifting metallics, rich reflective pastes and UV reactive inks.

The MagnaTrans system also offers different fixing agents depending on the desired curing temperature, and is compatible with both the MagnaPrint Eco Pigment range and MagnaMix software. It is also certified to ZDHC Level 3, Oeko-Tex Eco Passport, and is Gots-approved.

