Magna has appointed Mark Taylor as regional sales manager for Magnacolours, bringing 32 years of experience in the printing inks industry.

He has previously driven sales growth and expansion in a variety of roles at Sericol, Wilflex, Union Ink and Rutland. He has worked in both domestic and international sales positions, playing an instrumental role in the successful launch of silicone, plastisol and speciality inks.

Mark said: “MagnaColours is constantly innovating, launching exciting new products and leading the industry in sustainability and compliance. I’m delighted to be joining the innovative and dedicated team at Magna, and excited to support the growth and expansion of the business and its new product lines.”

He is the latest new appointment at MagnaColours after the business hired its first finance director, Peter Box, in September 2020 and also welcomed back Paul Arnold as marketing manager in April 2021.

Helen Parry, managing director at MagnaColours, said: “I’m thrilled to have Mark on board at Magna, who brings with him a vast amount of industry experience that will be invaluable in helping to drive our business forward, expand our customer base, and explore new opportunities for our growing product range.”

MagnaColours continues to develop environmentally sustainable inks for the screen-printing industry that solve real problems for printers every day while providing high-quality finished garments for brands and retailers around the world.

magnacolours.com