MagnaColours has announced the launch of MagnaColours Technical Hub, an online service providing personal digital support to its customers.

Available now to registered customers at magnacolours.com, the new MagnaColours Technical Hub includes a searchable Knowledge Base of water-based ink printing information, tips and techniques, as well as an online booking system to arrange 1-to-1 video support with the company’s expert print technicians.

“Video support gives us the capability to visualise and troubleshoot any print or production issues in realtime, helping to improve print quality, reduce downtime and enhance productivity,” explained MagnaColours.

MagnaAcademy is also available, which offers free training via online video courses, enabling customers to learn the techniques required for printing with water-based inks.

Customers can also contact the MagnaColours technical support team through the Technical Hub.

www.magnacolours.com