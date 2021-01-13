MagnaColours has launched its new MagnaPrint Discharge LO (low odour) range.

Activated with MagnaPrint Activator AB, MagnaPrint Discharge LO is a ZFS discharge system that aims to minimise the unpleasant odour associated with printing discharge inks, creating a better working environment, explained MagnaColours.

“Following positive feedback from customer trials, we are officially launching MagnaPrint Discharge LO as an alternative to the regular MagnaPrint Discharge AB AW range.

“Offering bold coloured prints and a super-soft hand-feel, the new low odour inks offer all the benefits of discharge printing with a sweet bubblegum aroma.”

