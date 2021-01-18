MagnaColours has announced it is now certified Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals Confidence Level 3, the highest ZDHC certification level currently available.

The ZDHC certification aims to remove harmful chemicals from production, and the supply chain to protect workers, consumers and the environment.

MagnaColours’ ZDHC Confidence Level 3 certification means that over 55 of its MagnaPrint and MagnaTrans, Oeko-Tex Eco-Passport-certified inks and additives also meet ZDHC’s Manufacturers Restricted Substances List (MRSL), and are verified as being responsibly manufactured.

Helen Parry, managing director of MagnaColours, commented: “We have been leading the charge towards more ecologically friendly printing for many years, from setting our own stringent MRSL guidelines through our GNA compliance programme to aiding printers globally to switch to water-based printing.

“Working to be certified as ZDHC Confidence Level 3 was a key achievement in our commitment to driving the printing industry to be more environmentally friendly and reducing its impact on the environment.”

www.magnacolours.com