Staff from Magna Colours completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge on 24 June 2023.

Tom Broadbent, Shaun White, Leah White, Georgie McCluskey and organiser David Lee from the ink manufacturer, plus family members Claire Robinson, Bailey Robinson and Jonathan Sweeney, raised around £1,000 for Barnsley Independent Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support (BIADS), a local charity that is personal to Shaun, who chose the charity, and his family.

“The walk itself was a great team bonding experience,” says David Lee, process manager at Magna Colours.

“A member from each of the five departments took part, and was heavily supported and sponsored by Magna employees. The weather was good for the walk which certainly helped, low cloud prevented having amazing views but it did not spoil it. The drive and determination shone through, and the team spirit was fantastic, even in the toughest parts going up the steep ascents.

“It was a tough 25 mile challenge, but I’m pleased to report that the team completed it within the 12-hour target in a time of 11hrs 24mins.”

The team were given a certificate and a medal by managing director Peter Box to commemorate the achievement.

www.magnacolours.com