This includes a wide selection of threads, backings, toppings and accessories for all market sectors from workwear, schoolwear and athletics to fashion and promotional goods.

“As the textile industry focuses on a more sustainable future, Madeira has reacted to consumer demands with the development of two new sustainable thread ranges: Sensa Green, made from biodegradable lyocell fibres, and Polyneon Green, a recycled polyester thread made from post-consumer plastic bottles,” explains the supplier.

“To allow safer and more sustainable decisions, Madeira products are manufactured in accordance with strict European standards, all threads are Reach-compatible and certified in accordance with Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex.”

Madeira UK also stocks a variety of professional tools and accessories from needles, oils and sprays to scissors, snips and magnetic frames, which are “all designed to help save time, increase efficiency, and achieve the best possible embroidery results”.

www.madeira.co.uk