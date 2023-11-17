For specialised applications, the company also supplies conductive, reflective and fire-resistant embroidery threads.

Its latest products include Polyneon Green, an embroidery thread made from 100% recycled (PET) plastic bottles, which is available in 108 colours, and Sensa Green, a soft thread made from 100% biodegradable lyocell fibres and available in 144 colours.

Alongside cut and tearaway backings, Madeira’s embroidery accessory range also now includes the Ezee needle changing tool, Ezee machine threader and packaging supplies.

