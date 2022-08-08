Work has begun on new premises for embroidery supplies company Madeira in North Yorkshire, bringing additional space for warehousing and training.

The site in Barker Business Park in Melmerby, near Ripon, will include a ground-floor warehouse of 2,327 sq.m and a first-floor office suite of 452 sq.m. It is due for completion in early 2023.

Working with York-based construction business Lindum, Madeira is ensuring the new site meets BREEAM standards for best practice in sustainable building design, construction and operation.

Madeira’s managing director, Karen Burrows, said: “The new premises is just around the corner from our existing building so no additional travel is required for staff.

“Our warehouse team in particular is looking forward to and will benefit greatly from the additional space which will enable them to streamline processes.

“The new premises will offer dedicated space for the Madeira training courses and everyone working at Madeira is excited for the move.”

The new-build premises will be home to Madeira’s 26 UK-based employees. They are among 400 people who work for Madeira around the world including subsidiaries in mainland Europe, the USA and Asia.

The project will also provide parking for 26 cars, two electric vehicle charging points, solar panels and eight covered cycle spaces.

Lindum York was appointed after a competitive tender process. Ground works have begun on site and the building’s foundations have been installed.

James Nellist, managing director of Lindum York, said: “After winning the tender, we worked with Madeira to develop its initial plans and come up with a final design which met their requirements.

“Sustainability is key for Madeira and among the proposals Lindum’s team put forward was a earthworks package which avoided any waste leaving the site.

“We developed a ‘cut and fill’ model, which allowed us to level the ground using the existing soil and aggregate while also saving the client money.

“So far, construction is going well. The foundations are in, and the building will now begin coming out of the ground.”

Madeira, which dates back to 1919, is a specialist supplier of embroidery threads and other products including bobbins and backings.

www.madeira.co.uk