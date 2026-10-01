Embroidery consumables company Madeira has launched Chenille 12, recycled chenille thread.

Launching on 1 October, the new thread is the “first purpose-made chenille thread produced from recycled polyester,” notes the company. “Developed specifically for chenille embroidery, Chenille 12 combines a unique looser twist with an open filament structure to create velvet-soft, uniform loops and a perfectly smooth, flat finish.”

Designed for reliable, consistent production, Chenille 12 is compatible with size 90/14 needles. This helps to minimise fabric damage across a wide range of materials. Its soft, durable construction makes it ideal for patches, caps, fashion details, accessories and interior applications, says Madeira.

Chenille 12 is initially available in a choice of 34 colours. The palette ranges from bold neon to subtle pastels. The full range is set to expand to more than 60 colours.

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