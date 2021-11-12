Madeira UK and Incorporatewear were among winners at this year’s PCIAW Awards celebrating excellence in the professional clothing industry.

Madeira UK won the Sustainability Award because of its achievements in developing eco-friendly threads such as Polyneon, made from recycled post-consumer PET, and Sensa Green made from biodegradable lyocell.

Highly commended went to Plymouth-based Project Plan B which supplies garments made from recycled yarns.

Madeira UK’s managing director, Karen Burrows, was one of the winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award alongside David Toon of Alsico Laucuba, Phil Newman of Cobmex and Luis Guimarães, CEO of Polopique.

Incorporatewear won the award for Best Managed Major Contract while Hunter Apparel Solutions was highly commended.

Cordura and Pulsar jointly won the award for Best Design for Workwear/PPE, and Gresham Blake picked up the title of Best Design for Workwear/PPE.

Other winners included Milliken & Company, V12 Footwear, Meryl Medical, Carrington Textiles, DOMO Chemicals, Daletec, Sizer Technologies, Bodi Me and Evolve, Calvelex, Globus Group, and Tailored Image.

The PCIAW Awards 2021 were held this month at the Hilton London Metropole alongside the PCIAW Summit which this year focused on sustainability.

Full list of awards

Best PPE Innovation in Clothing

Winner: Milliken & Company

Best Innovation in Footwear

Winner: V12 Footwear

Highly commended: International Brands Group

Best PPE Accessory

Winner: Meryl Medical

Highly commended: V12 Footwear

Services to the Pandemic

Winner: Carrington Textiles

Highly commended: Hunter Apparel Solutions

Best Managed Major Contract

Winner: Incorporatewear

Highly commended: Hunter Apparel Solutions

Best Managed Boutique Contract

Winner: Auckland War Memorial Museum

Highly Commended: Bespoke Textiles and DressBest Uniforms

Best Design for Corporate Clothing

Winner: Gresham Blake

Best Design for Workwear/PPE

Joint winners: Cordura Brand and Pulsar

Best Fabric & Fibre Innovation

Joint winners: DOMO Chemicals and Daletec

Highly commended: Carrington Textiles

Best Application of Innovative Technology

Winner: Sizer Technologies

Highly commended: 3DLOOK

Best IT Innovation and Website

Winner: Bodi.Me and Evolve

Best Catalogue

Winner: Gresham Blake

Highly commended: Alsico

Best Manufacturer/Distributor

Winner: Calvelex

Highly commended: V12 Footwear

Manufacturing Closer to Home Award

Winner: Globus Group

Highly commended: Seahawk Apparel and Wearwell UK

Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Karen Burrows, managing cirector at Madeira UK

David Toon, managing director at Alsico Laucuba

Phil Newman, CEO of Cobmex

Luís Guimarães, CEO of Polopique

Best Newcomer Award

Winner: Greg Houlston, general manager of Meltemi, Alsico

Highly commended: Bodi.Me

Key Worker Award

Winner: Tina Butler, head of commercial and procurement at Kent Fire and Rescue Service

Sustainability Award

Winner: Madeira UK

Highly commended: Project Plan B

Sustainability in Corporatewear

Winner: Tailored Image

Woman of the Year

Winner: Samantha Fernando

PCA Vision 2021 award

Winner: Jasmine Young, Bedford College, UK

www.pciaw.org