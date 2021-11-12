Madeira UK and Incorporatewear were among winners at this year’s PCIAW Awards celebrating excellence in the professional clothing industry.
Madeira UK won the Sustainability Award because of its achievements in developing eco-friendly threads such as Polyneon, made from recycled post-consumer PET, and Sensa Green made from biodegradable lyocell.
Highly commended went to Plymouth-based Project Plan B which supplies garments made from recycled yarns.
Madeira UK’s managing director, Karen Burrows, was one of the winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award alongside David Toon of Alsico Laucuba, Phil Newman of Cobmex and Luis Guimarães, CEO of Polopique.
Incorporatewear won the award for Best Managed Major Contract while Hunter Apparel Solutions was highly commended.
Cordura and Pulsar jointly won the award for Best Design for Workwear/PPE, and Gresham Blake picked up the title of Best Design for Workwear/PPE.
Other winners included Milliken & Company, V12 Footwear, Meryl Medical, Carrington Textiles, DOMO Chemicals, Daletec, Sizer Technologies, Bodi Me and Evolve, Calvelex, Globus Group, and Tailored Image.
The PCIAW Awards 2021 were held this month at the Hilton London Metropole alongside the PCIAW Summit which this year focused on sustainability.
Full list of awards
Best PPE Innovation in Clothing
Winner: Milliken & Company
Best Innovation in Footwear
Winner: V12 Footwear
Highly commended: International Brands Group
Best PPE Accessory
Winner: Meryl Medical
Highly commended: V12 Footwear
Services to the Pandemic
Winner: Carrington Textiles
Highly commended: Hunter Apparel Solutions
Best Managed Major Contract
Winner: Incorporatewear
Highly commended: Hunter Apparel Solutions
Best Managed Boutique Contract
Winner: Auckland War Memorial Museum
Highly Commended: Bespoke Textiles and DressBest Uniforms
Best Design for Corporate Clothing
Winner: Gresham Blake
Best Design for Workwear/PPE
Joint winners: Cordura Brand and Pulsar
Best Fabric & Fibre Innovation
Joint winners: DOMO Chemicals and Daletec
Highly commended: Carrington Textiles
Best Application of Innovative Technology
Winner: Sizer Technologies
Highly commended: 3DLOOK
Best IT Innovation and Website
Winner: Bodi.Me and Evolve
Best Catalogue
Winner: Gresham Blake
Highly commended: Alsico
Best Manufacturer/Distributor
Winner: Calvelex
Highly commended: V12 Footwear
Manufacturing Closer to Home Award
Winner: Globus Group
Highly commended: Seahawk Apparel and Wearwell UK
Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
Karen Burrows, managing cirector at Madeira UK
David Toon, managing director at Alsico Laucuba
Phil Newman, CEO of Cobmex
Luís Guimarães, CEO of Polopique
Best Newcomer Award
Winner: Greg Houlston, general manager of Meltemi, Alsico
Highly commended: Bodi.Me
Key Worker Award
Winner: Tina Butler, head of commercial and procurement at Kent Fire and Rescue Service
Sustainability Award
Winner: Madeira UK
Highly commended: Project Plan B
Sustainability in Corporatewear
Winner: Tailored Image
Woman of the Year
Winner: Samantha Fernando
PCA Vision 2021 award
Winner: Jasmine Young, Bedford College, UK