New from thread manufacturer Madeira, and available this summer, is Polyneon Green, a 100% recycled thread.

The new, “premium quality” machine embroidery thread is made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) – PET is a type of plastic widely used in drinks bottles.

“Plastic pollution is one of the most talked about environmental issues, it’s a huge problem that requires fundamental changes in how plastics are produced, used and ultimately disposed of,” stated the company.

“One solution is the serious issue of recycling, when waste is converted into new materials. It then becomes a valuable resource and one of the critical reasons why Madeira has been working hard to develop new, economically viable products from sustainable resources.”

This multi-purpose thread is suitable for a wide range of applications from fashion, workwear and sportswear to denim, shoes and interiors.

“With the same features as standard Polyneon, it’s shiny, robust and performs excellently on high-speed industrial machines, colours are consistent and resistant to chlorine,” explained Madeira. “Designed and engineered in Germany with clean, energy-saving dyeing processes, what’s not to love?”

Later this year, Madeira will also be introducing a new, “innovative”, sustainable embroidery thread called Sensa.

