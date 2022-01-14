Thread specialist Madeira UK has introduced a new precision screwdriver set developed to make it easier to maintain embroidery machines.

The 9-in-1 precision screwdriver set includes eight tips – four flat, four Phillips – that are conveniently stored inside with a screw cap to keep them secure. The tip receiver doubles as an H4 hex nut driver.

The new tool is described as being ideal for needle changes and bobbin case tension settings, for keeping on hand at any professional embroidery station.

The screwdriver set is part of Madeira’s ever-expanding range of products that it supplies alongside its market-leading threads for garment decoration.

www.madeira.co.uk